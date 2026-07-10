Apple pulls iOS signing for iPhone 5c, iPad mini

Apple blocks rollbacks to older iOS

The blocked updates include iOS 6.1.3, 8.4.1, 9.3.5, 9.3.6, and all of the 10.3.3 and 10.3.4 releases for these older models, so rolling back is off the table now.

This pushes users toward the latest, most secure version of the software, but it's a rare move for such old-school devices and might be tough news if you use them for testing or retro projects.