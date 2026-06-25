Apple puts Siri inside Camera app in iOS 27 beta
Technology
Apple's latest iOS 27 beta lets Siri work right inside the Camera app.
Now, you can just point your phone at a place or object and instantly get information, like restaurant reviews, hours, or Maps details, without any extra steps.
It's all about making things quicker and easier.
AirPods Pro transparency improved, Check In
This beta also improves AirPods Pro's Adaptive Transparency, so chatting with friends is clearer without taking out your earbuds.
Plus, there's a new "Check In" feature that automatically lets friends or family know you've arrived safely at your destination.