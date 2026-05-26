Apple quietly registers genai.apple.com just before June 8 WWDC
Technology
Just before WWDC kicks off on June 8, Apple has quietly registered genai.apple.com, a move that's got everyone guessing about a major generative AI announcement.
The site isn't live yet, but it's clear Apple is gearing up to spotlight its latest AI tech at the event.
Siri to gain Google Gemini integration
Apple says "AI advancements" are coming across all platforms.
We'll likely see iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 loaded with new AI features.
Plus, Siri is getting an upgrade thanks to Google Gemini integration, so expect smarter tools and a more competitive virtual assistant this year.