Apple raises Apple Music subscription prices across India noticeably

Apple One bundle prices now stand at ₹195 per month for individual plans with 50GB iCloud, and ₹365 per month for family plans with 200GB storage for up to five people.

This follows earlier price hikes for iPads and Macs after last year's global chipset shortage.

Interestingly, iPhone prices haven't changed yet, but new models, like iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold, launching this September could be pricier, with flexible displays and a larger battery for the iPhone 18 Pro on the way.