Apple raises Apple TV and Apple One subscription prices
Technology
Apple TV just got pricier, with monthly subscriptions now $14.99 (up from $12.99) and annual plans jumping to $119.
The Apple One bundle, which includes TV, iCloud+, Music, and Arcade, is also up to $21.95 per month.
It's the fourth price bump in four years.
Netflix and Peacock raise prices
Apple isn't alone: Netflix and Peacock have both raised their prices recently, while tech hardware is getting more expensive too thanks to shortages caused by the AI boom.
Still, most eyes are turning toward Apple's big event on September 9, where a new iPhone lineup (maybe even a foldable!) is expected to drop.