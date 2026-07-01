Apple raises AppleCare+ prices for new subscribers, existing rates unchanged
Technology
Apple just bumped up AppleCare+ prices for anyone signing up now: monthly plans for Mac and iPad cost 50 cents more, and annual plans are $5 pricier.
If you're already subscribed, no worries; your rate stays the same.
MacBook Air AppleCare+ now $7.99 monthly
For example, AppleCare+ on a 13-inch MacBook Air is now $7.99 per month (up from $7.49) or $79.99 per year (up from $74.99).
The price adjustment comes amid tech industry challenges like the ongoing memory shortage, but only new users will see the higher prices. Existing members keep their old rates.