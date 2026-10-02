Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid AI chip demand

Apple just raised prices on all MacBooks and iPads, with hikes between 15% and 25%.

Now, an iPad Pro starts at $1,199 (up from $999), and the MacBook Air kicks off at $1,299 instead of $1,099.

The main reason? There's a global shortage of memory chips like DRAM and NAND flash, thanks to AI companies buying up supplies, which is making things pricier for everyone.