Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid AI chip demand
Apple just raised prices on all MacBooks and iPads, with hikes between 15% and 25%.
Now, an iPad Pro starts at $1,199 (up from $999), and the MacBook Air kicks off at $1,299 instead of $1,099.
The main reason? There's a global shortage of memory chips like DRAM and NAND flash, thanks to AI companies buying up supplies, which is making things pricier for everyone.
Samsung and Micron prioritize enterprise customers
Big suppliers like Samsung and Micron are focusing on selling their chips to high-paying enterprise customers, leaving less for companies like Apple.
Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that these price jumps were needed to keep things running smoothly.
If you're eyeing an Apple device, good news: iPhone prices have not changed so far. And if you're hoping for a deal, it might be worth checking sales online before you buy.