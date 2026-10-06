Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid AI chip shortage
Technology
Apple has raised prices on MacBooks and iPads by about 15% to 25% thanks to a severe memory chip shortage.
Now, a basic iPad (128GB) will set you back $449 instead of $349, and a MacBook Pro (1TB) jumps to $1,999 from $1,699.
The main culprit? AI companies are snapping up memory chips for their data centers, leaving fewer for everyone else.
Samsung and Micron prioritize enterprise clients
With AI demand so high, chip makers like Samsung and Micron are focusing on big enterprise clients over regular consumers.
Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted these price hikes were tough but necessary. Interestingly, iPhone prices are staying put (for now) to keep Apple competitive.
And if you're hoping for a deal, watch out for Amazon Prime sales, where discounts might pop up despite the hikes.