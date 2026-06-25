Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid AI chip surge

DRAM prices up to 98%

Memory chips (especially DRAM) are getting expensive fast, with prices soaring as much as 98% in the first quarter of 2026 as AI data centers grab all the supply.

Apple says it has tried to protect customers, but finally had to raise prices: "We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today's increases for iPad and Mac."

Analysts expect global smartphone sales to drop nearly 14% and PC sales to fall 11.3% this year because of these rising costs.