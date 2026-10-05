Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices amid chip shortage
Technology
Apple just made its MacBooks and iPads pricier, thanks to a global chip shortage.
A MacBook Air with 512GB of storage now starts at $1,299 and an iPad Pro with 256GB of storage at $1,199, a jump of 15% to 25%.
Apple CEO Tim Cook had already warned that supply issues were pushing up production costs.
AI demand strains memory chip availability
AI companies are snapping up tons of memory chips for their data centers, making it even harder for everyone else (including Apple) to get enough parts.
Big manufacturers like Samsung are focusing more on enterprise clients now, so regular consumers are feeling the pinch.
While Apple has tried to soften the blow by buying components early, it could not avoid passing some extra costs onto buyers.
On the bright side, iPhone prices have not changed.