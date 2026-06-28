Apple raises MacBook Pro RAM upgrade costs, users criticize hikes

Apple Macs locked into pricey upgrades

It's not just MacBooks: other Macs are seeing similar price jumps for memory.

For example, Apple charges $200 for an 8GB RAM upgrade (market price: about $120) and $400 for 16GB (market: around $185).

SSD upgrades aren't spared either, with a 4TB option costing $1,200 while comparable drives go for roughly $459 elsewhere.

Since Apple's design doesn't let you upgrade later, users feel stuck paying more if they want better specs right out of the box.