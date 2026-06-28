Apple raises MacBook Pro RAM upgrade costs, users criticize hikes
Apple's latest MacBook Pro upgrade prices are turning heads, and not in a good way.
Bumping the RAM from 48GB to 64GB now costs $400 (up from $200), and jumping to 128GB sets buyers back a steep $2,000 instead of $1,000.
Many users feel these hikes just add to the already expensive Apple experience.
Apple Macs locked into pricey upgrades
It's not just MacBooks: other Macs are seeing similar price jumps for memory.
For example, Apple charges $200 for an 8GB RAM upgrade (market price: about $120) and $400 for 16GB (market: around $185).
SSD upgrades aren't spared either, with a 4TB option costing $1,200 while comparable drives go for roughly $459 elsewhere.
Since Apple's design doesn't let you upgrade later, users feel stuck paying more if they want better specs right out of the box.