Apple raises prices of new MacBooks, blames AI memory costs Technology Mar 03, 2026

Apple has bumped up prices for its latest MacBook Air and Pro models with the new M5 chips.

The 13-inch Air now starts at $1,099 (up $100), and the 15-inch is $1,299 (up $100).

The Pro lineup sees mixed increases—$100 to $400 depending on model: the 14-inch M5 Pro rose $200 to $2,199, the 16-inch M5 Pro rose $200 to $2,699, the 14-inch M5 Max rose $400 to $3,599, the 16-inch M5 Max rose $400 to $3,899, and the regular M5 MacBook Pro rose $100 to $1,699.

Apple says rising memory costs from AI demand are to blame.