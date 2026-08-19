Apple readies iPhone 18 models, foldable Ultra with 2-nm A20-Pro

The A20 Pro is set to deliver an 18% speed boost and use 30% less power than last year's chip, though it'll increase Apple's procurement costs significantly.

To balance things out, Apple has negotiated lower OLED screen prices with LG and Samsung, down to $68 per panel.

Still, even with these savings, Apple's CEO has already hinted at a price hike for both new and existing iPhones is "unavoidable."