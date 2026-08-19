Apple readies iPhone 18 models, foldable Ultra with 2-nm A20-Pro
Technology
Apple is dropping the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and its first-ever foldable, called the iPhone Ultra, next month.
The buzz? All these new models will run on Apple's fresh A20 Pro chip, built with TSMC's 2-nanometer process for faster performance and better battery life.
Apple CEO: iPhone price hike unavoidable
The A20 Pro is set to deliver an 18% speed boost and use 30% less power than last year's chip, though it'll increase Apple's procurement costs significantly.
To balance things out, Apple has negotiated lower OLED screen prices with LG and Samsung, down to $68 per panel.
Still, even with these savings, Apple's CEO has already hinted at a price hike for both new and existing iPhones is "unavoidable."