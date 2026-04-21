Apple readies iPhone satellite update to share maps and photos
Apple is gearing up to boost iPhone satellite features, so you could soon be able to share maps and photos even without Wi-Fi or mobile data.
This builds on Emergency SOS, which is available in select countries on iPhone 14 and newer models and can help users without Wi-Fi or mobile coverage.
The new update aims to make staying connected easier, no matter where you are.
Amazon reportedly seeks to buy Globalstar
Amazon is reportedly looking to buy Globalstar, the company behind Apple's current satellite services.
If this deal happens (possibly by 2027), Apple could tap into Amazon's low-Earth-orbit satellites for faster, more reliable coverage, especially in remote places.
The expanded features are expected to roll out with the iOS 27 beta in June, showing Apple's push to make satellite tech part of everyday life.