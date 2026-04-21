Apple readies iPhone satellite update to share maps and photos Technology Apr 21, 2026

Apple is gearing up to boost iPhone satellite features, so you could soon be able to share maps and photos even without Wi-Fi or mobile data.

This builds on Emergency SOS, which is available in select countries on iPhone 14 and newer models and can help users without Wi-Fi or mobile coverage.

The new update aims to make staying connected easier, no matter where you are.