Apple refreshes its accessory lineup for spring 2026

Apple just rolled out its Spring 2026 accessory lineup, bringing new colors and styles for Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases. The launch lines up with the new iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air, giving everything a seasonal refresh.

Sport Bands and Sport Loop The latest $49 Sport Bands come in Soft Pink, Clementine, and Bright Guava. The Sport Loop ($49) adds combos like Bright Guava with pink accents, Blue Mist with light blue, and Cantaloupe with tan.

For something fancier, Hermes Neo Tricot bands ($349) channel vintage vibes in Capucine or Bleu Nuit for 42mm/46mm sizes.

High-end options If you're into high-end accessories, Hermes also has the Toile H Double Jeu band ($349)—it's water-resistant and comes in Noir/Ecru or Ecru/Ecru.

There are exclusive Neo Tricot shades too: Argile (46mm only) and Bleu Gris (42mm only). These are breathable designs made for comfort.

New cases and crossbody strap Apple's $49 Silicone and Clear Cases (with MagSafe) now fit the new iPhone 17e; there's also a $45 Beats Case if you want something different.

New colors drop for Pro model Silicone Cases too.

Plus, a $59 Crossbody Strap is here in Bright Guava or Soft Pink—handy if you're always on the move.