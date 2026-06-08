Apple refreshes Liquid Glass at WWDC 2026 to improve readability
Technology
At WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled a refreshed Liquid Glass interface after users complained about readability.
Now, complex content will sit behind panels, making everything easier on the eyes and giving visuals more depth.
Apple unveils transparency slider, redesigned icons
Liquid Glass will now offer a transparency slider, so you can pick how clear or tinted your screen looks.
Plus, iOS and macOS app icons are getting redesigned to match the new style, and developers can start adding these tweaks to their apps at launch.
Apple says user feedback shaped design
Apple made it clear they listened: "Our team really appreciates your feedback, and we considered it deeply as we refined the new design over the past year."
Looks like users' voices really shaped this upgrade.