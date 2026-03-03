Apple refreshes MacBook lineup with M5 chips
Apple just dropped new MacBook Air and Pro models, with the Air powered by the fresh M5 chip and the Pro models using M5 Pro and M5 Max.
The 13-inch Air starts at $1,099, while the 14-inch Pro kicks off at $2,199.
Both lines now offer increased starting storage and big performance boosts—think faster speeds and smoother multitasking.
SSD speeds are twice as fast
The Air now comes with 512GB storage, while Pro models start at 1TB or even 2TB for top configs.
SSD speeds are twice as fast as before (up to 14.5GB/s), so files load in a snap.
Battery life is solid too: up to 18 hours on the Air and a whopping 24 hours on the Pro—perfect for all-day work or Netflix binges.
Liquid Retina XDR displays on Pro models
The new Pros feature Liquid Retina XDR displays, more ports (Thunderbolt 5, HDMI), and support for Wi-Fi 7.
With up to an 18-core CPU in higher-end models, you get serious power for creative projects or gaming marathons—all in a sleek Apple package.