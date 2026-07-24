Apple releases 2nd public iOS 27 beta for eligible iPhones
Apple just rolled out the second public beta of iOS 27 (on Thursday, July 23, 2026), and it's ready for anyone with an iPhone 11 or newer, plus the iPhone SE (second-generation).
This beta lets you try out upcoming features before the official release: just remember, it's still a test version.
iOS 27 adds smarter Siri features
The update brings a smarter Siri that understands context and can handle multi-step tasks.
You'll also see upgraded photo editing in Photos, Safari's new "Notify Me" tool for web page updates, better password management, and more ways to interact with on-screen content.
If you want to install it, head to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, but Apple suggests not using beta software on your main device since bugs are possible.
Some features need the latest hardware, like the iPhone 15 Pro.