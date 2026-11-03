Apple releases developer beta iOS 27.3 with Watch AI upgrades
Technology
Apple just dropped the developer beta testing with iOS 27.3 for the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, packing in some cool AI upgrades.
The highlights? Features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap are designed to make conversations easier.
Right now, it's only for developers, but a public beta is on the way.
Live Rewind and Siri Recap
Live Rewind lets you instantly bring up the last 15 seconds of any chat by double-pressing the Digital Crown, perfect if you missed something important.
Siri Recap gives you quick conversation summaries while keeping your privacy safe (no raw audio gets saved).
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