Apple releases developer beta with Live Rewind and Siri Recaps
Apple just rolled out beta testing for some smart new AI features on the Apple Watch, as part of the iOS 27.3 update. Right now, only developers can try them out.
The highlights? Live Rewind lets you see what was said in the last 15 seconds as a text snippet by double-pressing your watch's digital crown, while Siri Recaps gives you a quick summary of what was said, without saving the raw audio or identifying speakers.
Apple says conversations private, battery unaffected
Apple says these features rely on the S11 chip, the iPhone, and Private Cloud Compute for extra security, with conversation detected on the watch, audio transferred to the iPhone for on-device processing, and the condensed text sent to Private Cloud Compute.
They also promise that your battery won't take a hit and that only you can access your conversation data, so privacy worries are kept in check.