Apple releases developer beta with Live Rewind and Siri Recaps

Apple just rolled out beta testing for some smart new AI features on the Apple Watch, as part of the iOS 27.3 update. Right now, only developers can try them out.

The highlights? Live Rewind lets you see what was said in the last 15 seconds as a text snippet by double-pressing your watch's digital crown, while Siri Recaps gives you a quick summary of what was said, without saving the raw audio or identifying speakers.