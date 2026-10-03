Apple releases iOS 26.4 with Apple Music AI and emojis
Technology
Apple rolled out iOS 26.4, bringing some handy upgrades for iPhone users.
The update introduces AI-powered playlists and offline song recognition in Apple Music, plus eight fresh emojis to liven up your chats.
iOS 26.4 keyboard and security fixes
Fast typers will appreciate the fix for keyboard glitches, and there are 34 security patches covering things like audio, iCloud, and Siri.
Accessibility gets a boost too: think less screen motion and fewer bright flashes.
To grab the update, just head to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.