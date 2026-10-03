Apple releases iOS 26.4.2 after FBI recovered deleted Signal messages
Technology
Apple just dropped iOS 26.4.2 after the FBI found a way to recover deleted Signal messages during Lynette Sharp's trial.
Turns out, "Notifications marked for deletion could be unexpectedly retained on the device," which could have exposed private chats.
Signal confirms patch removes preserved notifications
Signal gave Apple a shout-out for fixing things fast and confirmed the patch works.
Now, when you delete an app, all inadvertently preserved notifications will be deleted, and no forthcoming notifications will be preserved for deleted applications, making your messages safer.
This update also helps protect other messaging apps from similar issues, so it's a good idea to update your iPhone as soon as possible (just head to Settings > General > Software Updates).