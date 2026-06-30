Apple releases iOS 26.5.2 patch fixing 29 security issues
Technology
Apple just released iOS 26.5.2, fixing 29 security issues that could let hackers crash your device or steal your data.
The flaws hit core parts like kernel and WebKit, so Apple's urging everyone with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to update right away for better protection.
Blocks website tricks with Anthropic OpenAI
This update blocks tricks used by shady websites to grab your info or freeze your device, thanks in part to help from cybersecurity pros at Anthropic and OpenAI.
If you've got an iPhone 11 or newer, recent iPads, or a Mac running the latest software, update through the device's software update feature and install it now for peace of mind.