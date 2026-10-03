Apple releases iOS 26.6.1, macOS updates fixing 29 security issues

Most of these fixes target WebKit (the engine behind Safari), stopping crashes and memory problems before they start. One major bug in ImageIO could have let hackers run code on your device, so that's patched too.

Adam Boynton of Jamf says older devices especially need this update fast. Cool fact: OpenAI's Codex Security helped spot nine of these bugs, showing how AI is making devices safer.

With iOS 27 having launched in September 2026, Apple is keeping up its steady push for better security. Last time, they squashed a massive 91 vulnerabilities!

If you've got an older model that can't run the latest updates, there are still important fixes available with iOS and iPadOS 18.7.10.