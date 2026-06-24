Apple releases iOS 27 beta 2 with 'Write with Siri' Technology Jun 24, 2026

Apple just dropped iOS 27 Beta 2, and the standout feature is "Write with Siri."

Now, you can have Siri help craft, edit, or rewrite your texts: a dedicated shortcut will appear on the keyboard.

Siri uses context from your previous chats and emails to make replies feel more natural and accurate.

Alongside this, Messages gets upgraded with enhanced RCS support for Tapback reactions and inline replies, and Wallet now shows a Spending Insights section to track where your money goes.