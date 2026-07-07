Apple releases iOS 27 beta 3 with Live Recognition AI Technology Jul 07, 2026

Apple just rolled out iOS 27 beta 3, and it's packed with fresh features.

The highlight is Live Recognition, an AI-powered tool that helps your camera spot objects and answer questions about what you're seeing.

Siri also gets a glow-up with new voice customization options, while updates to app icons, Photos (now with star ratings), Shortcuts, Maps, AirPods, and Lock Screen make things feel smoother all around.

Plus, there's support for faster 5G+ on Indian carriers.