Apple releases iOS 27 including smarter Siri 120+ security fixes
Technology
Apple just rolled out iOS 27, and the big news is a smarter Siri AI that makes chatting with your apps way smoother.
It is in beta for English now but will support more languages by October.
Plus, Apple fixed more than 120 security issues, so your phone is a lot safer.
Ineligible Apple devices get iOS 26.7
iPadOS 27 and MacOS 27 are also out, but older devices like iPhone X and iPad (8th-generation) will not get these updates.
If your device isn't eligible for iOS 27, you can still grab the 26.7 update: it covers nearly 80 security fixes and adds new features to Apple Music and new emoji.
To see if you can update on iPhone or iPad, just head to Settings > General > Software Update on your device, and on Mac, go to System Settings > General > Software Update.