Apple releases iOS 27.2 RC and Siri adds 5 languages

Apple just dropped the iOS 27.2 release candidate for developers and beta testers, and the big news is Siri now understands French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The update landed on October 19 and should roll out to everyone around October 26.

Fun fact: Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Duo (launching October 23) will stick with iOS 27.1 for now and move to iOS 27.2 afterward.