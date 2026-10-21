Apple releases iOS 27.2 RC and Siri adds 5 languages
Apple just dropped the iOS 27.2 release candidate for developers and beta testers, and the big news is Siri now understands French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.
The update landed on October 19 and should roll out to everyone around October 26.
Fun fact: Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone Duo (launching October 23) will stick with iOS 27.1 for now and move to iOS 27.2 afterward.
Apple apps gain new features
This update adds handy upgrades across Apple apps: Messages can suggest reminders or calendar events straight from your chats, while Apple TV gets user profiles plus a Multiview mode to watch up to four live events at once.
FaceTime's Dual Capture is now available in group calls on newer iPhones, the Home app has better smart lock controls, Podcasts refines its Up Next queue, and there's a new Impersonation Risk Detection feature that quietly alerts you about possible scams.