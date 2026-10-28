Apple releases iOS 27.2 with multilingual Siri and CarPlay controls
Technology
Apple just rolled out iOS 27.2, and it is packed with handy updates.
Siri now adds beta support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish in Siri AI, making it way easier to chat in your language.
CarPlay gets smarter podcast controls, and the foldable iPhone Duo supports Apple Pencil for smoother note-taking and drawing.
Plus, Apple has added over 160 security fixes to keep your information safe.
Siri remembers context from Safari, Messages
Siri can now remember what you talked about before for more natural conversations and uses information from Safari or Messages to give you answers that actually fit your needs: no need to repeat yourself.