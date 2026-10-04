Apple releases iPad Air with M4, over twice M1 speed
Technology
Apple just dropped its latest iPad Air, now running on the speedy M4 chip, making it more than twice as fast as the old M1 version.
You will also get better memory performance and an upgraded Center Stage camera, so your video calls should look sharper than ever.
iPad Air packs N1 and C1X
The new iPad Air packs N1 and C1X chips (like the Pro), which means faster Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and the C1X chip is 30% more efficient for cellular models.
Prices stay the same: $599 for the 11-inch and $799 for the 13-inch. Preorders open March 4 and hit stores March 11.
Accessories like the USB-C Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard are sold separately, perfect if you are thinking about upgrading from an older model.