Apple releases public betas for its full OS 27 lineup
Apple just released public betas for its OS 27 lineup: think iOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.
If you've got an Apple ID, you can try them out without a developer account.
The updates promise smoother app launches on iPhones and some pretty big Siri AI upgrades.
Siri upgrades and system improvements
Siri gets smarter in iOS 27 with context tracking, multi-step actions, screen reading, and private data searches, but these cool features are only for iPhone 15 Pro or newer users right now (and just in English).
Across the board: AirDrop is faster, Safari adds tab groups and easier extension creation, macOS tweaks productivity tools (especially Siri), watchOS brings a standalone Workout Buddy, and iPadOS boosts SSD speeds plus Apple Pencil-powered visual intelligence.