Apple releases tvOS 17.2 with FaceTime links and Find My
Apple just rolled out the tvOS 27.2 update for Apple TV 4K (second generation and up), bringing some handy upgrades.
Now, FaceTime lets you join calls via links and supports third-party sign language and captioning, making it more inclusive.
Plus, if you ever lose a compatible Siri Remote, the new Find My feature helps you track it down with your iPhone, though Precision Finding is restricted to the fourth-generation Siri Remote.
Apple TV supports iPhone photos screensavers
Find My works with compatible Siri Remotes, but Precision Finding is only on the fourth-generation version.
You can also pick specific photos from your iPhone as screensavers, no need to share your whole library anymore.
The update packs in bug fixes and security tweaks too.
Some cool new Siri AI features are still on hold for older models but could be enabled with the next-generation Apple TV releasing soon.