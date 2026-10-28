Apple releases tvOS 17.2 with FaceTime links and Find My

Apple just rolled out the tvOS 27.2 update for Apple TV 4K (second generation and up), bringing some handy upgrades.

Now, FaceTime lets you join calls via links and supports third-party sign language and captioning, making it more inclusive.

Plus, if you ever lose a compatible Siri Remote, the new Find My feature helps you track it down with your iPhone, though Precision Finding is restricted to the fourth-generation Siri Remote.