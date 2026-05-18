Apple remakes Siri as Google Gemini chatbot with retention choices Technology May 18, 2026

Apple is giving Siri a major makeover, and privacy is at the heart of it.

The new version will debut at WWDC in June 2026 as a standalone app powered by Google Gemini, offering a chatbot vibe similar to ChatGPT.

Users can choose how long their conversations are saved (30 days, one year, or forever), so they get more control over their data.