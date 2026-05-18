Apple remakes Siri as Google Gemini chatbot with retention choices
Technology
Apple is giving Siri a major makeover, and privacy is at the heart of it.
The new version will debut at WWDC in June 2026 as a standalone app powered by Google Gemini, offering a chatbot vibe similar to ChatGPT.
Users can choose how long their conversations are saved (30 days, one year, or forever), so they get more control over their data.
Apple leans on Google for security
Apple's big push for privacy could help cover up where Siri still lags behind other AI assistants.
While Apple is highlighting user data protection as a selling point, it will lean on Google for some security features.
It is all about keeping its classic privacy-first reputation while stepping up its AI game.