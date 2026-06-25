Apple removes VKontakte from App Store, parent says millions affected
Technology
Apple has taken down VKontakte (VK), Russia's biggest social network, from its App Store.
Now, VK apps can't be downloaded or updated on iPhones and iPads.
Apple hasn't explained why, and VK's parent company says this limits access for millions of users.
Kremlin calls App Store removals bizarre
The Kremlin called the move "bizarre" and is asking Apple for an explanation.
Russian officials are pushing people to use local services like Max, an app pushed as an alternative after restrictions on foreign platforms.
With both VK and Max gone from the App Store, Russia's efforts to rely less on foreign tech have hit a snag.