Apple reportedly adding Siri mode to Camera in iOS 27

Siri mode converts posters, scans menus

This new mode lets you turn concert posters into calendar events, scan menus for restaurant info, log health stats from nutrition labels, and save contacts straight from business cards.

Plus, if you spot something cool you want to buy, Siri Mode teams up with Google to help you find where to get it.

It's all part of Apple's big push to bring smarter AI features (think future smart glasses) into everyday life, starting right in your pocket.