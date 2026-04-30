Apple reportedly adding Siri mode to Camera in iOS 27
Technology
Apple is reportedly planning a fresh "Siri Mode" in the Camera app with iOS 27, making it way easier to get info on whatever you see.
Just point your camera at an object, and AI tools like ChatGPT will help you identify it or pull up quick details.
No more endless searching.
Siri mode converts posters, scans menus
This new mode lets you turn concert posters into calendar events, scan menus for restaurant info, log health stats from nutrition labels, and save contacts straight from business cards.
Plus, if you spot something cool you want to buy, Siri Mode teams up with Google to help you find where to get it.
It's all part of Apple's big push to bring smarter AI features (think future smart glasses) into everyday life, starting right in your pocket.