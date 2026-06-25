Apple reportedly clears verification, foldable iPhone Ultra unveiling due September
Apple's first foldable iPhone Ultra is reportedly on track, with an unveiling expected in September 2026.
After sorting out some tricky hinge durability issues, Apple has cleared the final verification stage and will kick off mass production by late July.
The buzz around this device is real. It's been a long time coming.
Leaked iPhone Ultra specs, about $2,000
The Ultra will sport Samsung-made foldable screens and hinges from partners in Taiwan and the US
Leaks point to a roomy 7.8-inch inner display, a handy 5.5-inch cover screen, Apple's new A20 chip, and Touch ID built into the power button.
Price-wise, expect it to land around $2,000, but heads up: while the announcement's in September, you might not see it in stores until December as Apple keeps its standards super high for new tech like this.