Apple reportedly clears verification, foldable iPhone Ultra unveiling due September

Leaked iPhone Ultra specs, about $2,000

The Ultra will sport Samsung-made foldable screens and hinges from partners in Taiwan and the US

Leaks point to a roomy 7.8-inch inner display, a handy 5.5-inch cover screen, Apple's new A20 chip, and Touch ID built into the power button.

Price-wise, expect it to land around $2,000, but heads up: while the announcement's in September, you might not see it in stores until December as Apple keeps its standards super high for new tech like this.