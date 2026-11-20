Apple reportedly developing AI agent to handle apps, coding, browsing
Apple is reportedly developing a new AI agent that can handle everything from managing your apps to coding and web browsing, all with less effort from you.
It's designed to handle multi-step requests with less intervention than Siri, and Apple wants it working across apps, browsers, and devices.
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The project is still in its early days, but if all goes well, this advanced AI could launch late next year.
Plus, Siri will soon get better at working with third-party apps, though the new AI will take things even further.