Apple reportedly developing enterprise AI servers using M8 Ultra chips
Technology
Apple is reportedly developing artificial intelligence-powered servers for enterprises that are expected to go on sale as early as 2029, using its M8 Ultra chips.
These servers are designed for businesses, AI developers, and governments, showing Apple's serious move into the world of enterprise AI.
Apple considering NVIDIA NVLink Fusion
Two versions are in development: one with two M8 Ultra chips and a bigger one with four.
Apple is also considering NVLink Fusion from NVIDIA so the chips can talk to each other faster, which is important for heavy-duty AI tasks.
The project's been in the works for about a year and highlights Apple's ambition to shake up the enterprise AI scene.