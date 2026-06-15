Apple reportedly developing foldable $1,999 iPhone Ultra for premium buyers
Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone Ultra with a $1,999 price tag, potentially making it Apple's priciest iPhone yet.
The idea is to attract premium buyers and balance out rising component costs.
If you're not looking to splurge, the regular iPhone 18 Pro lineup should stick to familiar pricing, starting at $1,049.
Apple considering $15 monthly AI services
Both the foldable Ultra and iPhone 18 series are expected to pack advanced AI features, including a smarter Siri with iOS 27.
Some new AI tools may also be bundled into Apple One after an initial promotional period, and AI services could carry an estimated $15 monthly fee.
Meanwhile, Apple's services like Music and TV+ continue to generate recurring revenue as the company aims to boost profits without losing its core fans.