Apple reportedly developing foldable $1,999 iPhone Ultra for premium buyers

Apple considering $15 monthly AI services

Both the foldable Ultra and iPhone 18 series are expected to pack advanced AI features, including a smarter Siri with iOS 27.

Some new AI tools may also be bundled into Apple One after an initial promotional period, and AI services could carry an estimated $15 monthly fee.

Meanwhile, Apple's services like Music and TV+ continue to generate recurring revenue as the company aims to boost profits without losing its core fans.