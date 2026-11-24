Apple reportedly readies red HomePod mini 2, AirPods Max 2
Apple is reportedly preparing red versions of the HomePod mini 2 and AirPods Max 2 this December, just in time for World AIDS Day.
It's not just about the bold new look: these (PRODUCT)RED editions help raise funds for AIDS relief, showing Apple's ongoing commitment to making a difference.
Apple revives (PRODUCT)RED after a break
This isn't Apple's first time using its products for good.
Remember those classic red iPods and iPhones?
By bringing back (PRODUCT)RED after a break, Apple is blending cool design with real-world impact, all while keeping its lineup fresh with launches like the new iPad mini and Apple TV 4K.