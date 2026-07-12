Apple reportedly unveils M6 Pro and Max, M7 AI 2027 Technology Jul 12, 2026

Apple is shaking things up by reportedly introducing the M6 Pro and Max chips as planned, and instead launching the all-new M7 series in early 2027.

The focus this time? Artificial intelligence. Expect major upgrades across all models (base, Pro, Max, and Ultra) that are designed to make Apple's hardware smarter and more competitive with AI giants like NVIDIA.