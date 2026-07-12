Apple reportedly unveils M6 Pro and Max, M7 AI 2027
Technology
Apple is shaking things up by reportedly introducing the M6 Pro and Max chips as planned, and instead launching the all-new M7 series in early 2027.
The focus this time? Artificial intelligence. Expect major upgrades across all models (base, Pro, Max, and Ultra) that are designed to make Apple's hardware smarter and more competitive with AI giants like NVIDIA.
Apple chips powered by Project Titan
Turns out Apple's canceled self-driving car project, Project Titan, helped shape its chip strategy.
The tech developed for neural processing now powers its custom silicon designs.
With the M7 series marking a big redesign centered around major AI improvements, Apple is clearly doubling down on machine learning and future-ready hardware.