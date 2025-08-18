Next Article
Apple responds to Musk's xAI legal threat
Apple is pushing back after Elon Musk accused them of giving OpenAI's ChatGPT an unfair boost on the App Store.
Musk called it anti-competitive, but Apple says their store is designed to be fair for everyone and helps users safely discover new apps.
Legal battles and app chart dynamics
Musk's xAI will take legal action against Apple, adding more drama to an already heated rivalry in the AI world.
Meanwhile, a US judge just allowed OpenAI's lawsuit against Musk to move ahead.
With ChatGPT topping the free iPhone app charts and xAI's Grok sitting at seventh (after a recent suspension), this ongoing feud could shape how AI gets built—and policed—in the future.