Apple responds to Musk's xAI legal threat

Legal battles and app chart dynamics

Musk's xAI will take legal action against Apple, adding more drama to an already heated rivalry in the AI world.

Meanwhile, a US judge just allowed OpenAI's lawsuit against Musk to move ahead.

With ChatGPT topping the free iPhone app charts and xAI's Grok sitting at seventh (after a recent suspension), this ongoing feud could shape how AI gets built—and policed—in the future.