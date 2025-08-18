Ultrahuman's smart ring can now track your ovulation

Ultrahuman just dropped Cycle and Ovulation Pro for its Ring Air smart ring, aiming to make fertility tracking way more accurate—over 90%, in fact. It's built for anyone dealing with irregular periods or conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, offering deeper insights into your cycle.

Uses OvuSense algorithm The feature uses the OvuSense algorithm from viO HealthTech, which has been refined over 15 years and more than 260,000 cycles.

The ring measures your skin temperature overnight (with super-fine accuracy of 0.003°C) to track ovulation, luteal phase, and even spot issues that might hint at hormonal disorders or miscarriage risks.

Pricing and availability Cycle and Ovulation Pro is available now in the US, UK, EU, Australia, and Canada for $3.99/month or $39.99/year.

It builds on Ultrahuman's free PowerPlug feature but adds much more detailed tracking.