Drying land is now raising sea levels more than ice
A new study finds that drying land—thanks to human activities like heavy groundwater use—is now raising sea levels even more than melting ice sheets.
Using NASA satellite data since 2002, researchers tracked how water lost from continents is ending up in the oceans and throwing off Earth's water balance.
Groundwater pumping for farming
The study shows dry regions are expanding by an area nearly twice the size of California every year.
Groundwater pumping for farming is behind about 68% of this water loss outside glacial zones, while climate change brings unpredictable rainfall.
Even places like Canada and Russia are seeing big shifts as permafrost melts.
The result? A double hit: less fresh water on land and higher risks of coastal flooding, making groundwater conservation more urgent than ever.