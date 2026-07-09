Apple restores card payments for App Store, iCloud in India
Technology
Good news for iPhone users: Apple has finally restored credit and debit card payments for the App Store and iCloud in India.
After a four-year pause thanks to RBI's stricter rules, some users can now add Visa or Mastercard to their Apple account again for things like iCloud+ and Apple Music.
Use Manage Payments to add card
Just open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, tap your profile picture, go to Manage Payments, and add your card details.
Once done, you're all set to use your card for subscriptions and app purchases.
With India becoming a bigger focus for Apple, this move could also hint at more payment options, maybe even Apple Pay in the future.