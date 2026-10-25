Apple revamps hardware division under Apple CEO John Ternus
Technology
Apple is revamping its hardware division under Apple CEO John Ternus, aiming to plan more regular product launches and make teams work together more smoothly.
The company is trimming program manager roles and bringing in three new engineering vice presidents to help devices connect better with software or hardware that enables Apple devices to connect to the internet.
Apple shifts execs, considers 5,000 layoffs
Longtime display executives Wei Chen and John Xhing are moving into advisory roles, likely as they near retirement.
Apple is also considering letting go of 5,000 support staff.
Plus, customer service is getting an AI upgrade: AI-powered agents could take over some of the responsibilities so real people can focus on trickier problems.