Apple revamps iOS 28 development to accelerate its AI efforts
Apple is switching up how it builds iOS 28 so it can move faster in the AI race.
Under John Ternus, the new development cycle gives teams more time to brainstorm and polish features, aiming to close the gap with top AI competitors.
Employees seem pretty happy about getting extra space for creativity.
Apple plans Google tech Siri upgrade
Instead of quick four-week phases, Apple's new process has three stages: six weeks for coding and two weeks for bringing features together in the first stage.
Ternus is pushing hard for quicker progress, especially since Siri still trails behind rivals like Gemini and GPT.
As part of this bigger push, Apple is planning a major Siri upgrade using Google tech, hoping to make it smarter and more helpful with third-party apps.
All these changes are about making sure Apple doesn't get left behind in the AI world.