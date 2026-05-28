Apple revamps Siri for iOS 27 with chat-style interface

iOS 27 swipe launch, chat UI

You'll be able to launch Siri by swiping down from the top center of your screen, making it easier to use everywhere.

The app itself looks like your favorite chatbots: there's an input box for typing questions, spots for attachments and voice mode, plus chat history organized in lists or blocks (think Google Keep).

On top of that, iOS 27 brings customizable Camera widgets (including a "Siri" mode) and three AI-powered editing tools in Photos.

These updates are expected to be shown at WWDC on June 8.