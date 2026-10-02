Apple reveals iPhone Duo foldable display has removable nano-texture cover
Technology
Apple just revealed that the upcoming iPhone Duo will feature a removable nano-texture cover layer on its foldable display.
If the cover layer wears down or the display crease starts to bug you, you can replace the cover instead.
Apple US swap $19 with AppleCare+
Apple's vice president of hardware engineering Kate Bergeron says this is all about making foldable screens last longer and keeping them looking fresh.
In the US swapping out the cover costs $19 if you have AppleCare+; prices for everyone else are still to be announced.
You can get it done at Apple Stores or authorized service providers.
Pre-orders kick off October 16, with phones available from October 23, so if durability was holding you back from going foldable, this might be your sign!