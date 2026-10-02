Apple reveals iPhone Duo foldable display has removable nano-texture cover

Apple's vice president of hardware engineering Kate Bergeron says this is all about making foldable screens last longer and keeping them looking fresh.

In the US swapping out the cover costs $19 if you have AppleCare+; prices for everyone else are still to be announced.

You can get it done at Apple Stores or authorized service providers.

Pre-orders kick off October 16, with phones available from October 23, so if durability was holding you back from going foldable, this might be your sign!