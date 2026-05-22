Apple reviewed 9.1 million apps, rejected over 2 million, welcomed 306,000 developers

Apple mixes AI and human reviewers

Apple mixes human reviewers with AI to spot trouble and keep things secure.

It blocked thousands of apps for hidden features, plagiarism, spam, and privacy violations: over 22,000 for hidden features, 371,000 for plagiarism or spam, and rejected more than 443,000 submissions for privacy violations.

On top of that, Apple stopped more than $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions by using AI to catch shady patterns and speed up approvals for legitimate developers.